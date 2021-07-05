Taapsee Pannu says she once slid into Robert Downey Jr's DM but got no reply: 'I have more followers than you'

Taapsee Pannu, whose recent release Haseen Dillruba released on Netflix last weekend, recently revealed she once dropped a message to Avengers: Endgame actor Robert Downey Jr. The actor added that she received no response from him.

In a new promotional video shared by Netflix, Taapsee Pannu and her Haseen Dillruba co-star Vikrant Massey were taking up the lie detector test. The actors asked each other numerous questions, of which Vikrant had asked Taapsee if she ever slid into anyone's DMs who do not follow her.

Accepting that she has once done it, she said, "So, I DM'd Robert Downey Jr and no one replied. I was like I have more followers than you also!" However, she did not mention on which platform she sent him the message. Taapsee and Downey Jr have accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

While Taapsee has about 18.8 million followers on Instagram, she has 4.6 followers on Twitter, at the time of reporting. Robert Downey Jr, on the other hand, has 50.7 million followers on Instagram and 16.4 million followers on Twitter.

In the video, Taapsee asked Vikrant if he googles himself. When the actor denied it, the machine alarmed that he was lying. They continued to ask each other a few more questions before Taapsee fakes a storm out. Watch the video below:

Apart from her film's release, Taapsee was also making the headlines for reacting to negative criticism. On Saturday, she retweeted a tweet with abusive language directed at a film critic. She then defended her action by saying that the critic had taken a 'personal dig' at her. Earlier in the day, Taapsee was also seen defending her movie after critics highlighted that Haseen Dillruba glorifies 'toxic masculine love'.

"I don’t think showing a flawed character doing wrong to another flawed character is called glorification. N if at all u do that, the repercussions of that are also glorified. It’s your perception that makes man the hero, mine made both characters suffer for their wrong," she tweeted, defending the movie.