Taapsee Pannu says Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane were 'scared' to film intimate scenes with her in Haseen Dillruba

Taapsee Pannu has said that her Haseen Dillruba co-stars, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, were 'scared' of filming intimate scenes with her. Directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, the dark comedy thriller will be released on Netflix on Friday.

In an interview, Taapsee Pannu said that perhaps because of her 'image' or some other 'problem', Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane were both scared of filming intimate scenes with her.

"I hope I made it comfortable for the guys, because they looked very scared," she told a leading daily. "They thought pata nahi yeh kya karegi hamare saath (who knows what she'll do to us). Both the guys were, I felt, really scared because, I don't know, the image I have or what the problem was... But I used to go to Vinil and complain..."

Asked if she informs her real-life partner about such scenes in advance, Taapsee Pannu said, "No, I don't tell my partner about my intimate scenes. It's my professional life, and I keep it far, far away from my personal life. I don't expect him to take permissions from me in his professional life, so he should expect the same thing from me."

Vikrant Massey agreed. He said that 'sometimes' his partner might read the script and be aware that such scenes exist, but he doesn't actively inform her about this in advance. Harshvardhan said that 'given the kinds of scripts' that he's offered, it's quite common for him to be required to do such scenes.

Haseen Dillruba marks Vikrant's fourth Netflix release in a row, following Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Ginny Weds Sunny. Harshvardhan was last seen in Taish, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Taapsee has Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Dobaaraa, and Shabaash Mithu in the pipeline.