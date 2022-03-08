Taapsee Pannu shares new poster of Shabaash Mithu on Women's Day: 'Break a few stereotypes'

Actor Taapsee Pannu shared a new poster of her upcoming movie Shabaash Mithu on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022. In the new poster, Taapsee was seen wearing a blue jersey with the name Mithali written on it. She had a bat in one hand and a helmet in another. (Also Read: Taapsee Pannu says A-list actors refuse roles in her films, reveals the excuses they give)

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee captioned the poster, "She continues to inspire millions like me. To break a few stereotypes to lay down a new path ahead for many to follow. This Women's day I am cheering for the front runners in the fight to #breakthebias #shabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #shabaashyou."

Earlier, the makers of the film released Taapsee's first look from the film. In the poster, Taapsee is seen wearing a blue jersey with a bat in her hand, aiming to take a shot.

For the unversed, Shabaash Mithu is based on the life of India Women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Raj. The film chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of Mithali Raj's life. Vijay Raaz will also be seen in a leading role. The film is directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven.

Taapsee was last seen in the film Looop Lapeta which was released on February 4, 2022. The films was the official Hindi remake of Run Lola Run, the 1998 German experimental thriller. Taapsee also has Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? in the pipeline. The film will also star actors Pratik Gandhi and Prateik Babbar. In addition, she will be seen in horror thriller Blurr alongside actor Gulshan Devaiah. The film is the official Hindi remake of Spanish film Julia's Eyes.

