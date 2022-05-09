Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Taare Zameen Par's Darsheel Safary makes a comeback with emotional Netflix video, fans say seeing him is 'so nostalgic'

Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary returned to limelight with his small monologue on mothers on the occasion of Mother's Day. 
Darsheel Safary then and now.
Published on May 09, 2022 04:38 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Darsheel Safary, the kid who was seen in the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, is 25 now. The actor returned to limelight as he said a monologue for Netflix's Mother's Day special which had glimpses of films and shows that touched the hearts of the audience for the mother-child relationship. Fans of Darsheel loved the video and were happy to see him again. Also read: Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary thought he would be an established actor by now: 'Reality has been different'

Darsheel opened his monologue with a line from his famous song from Taare Zameen Par, “Main kabhi batlata nahi (I never say anything).” He started with, “Par aaj batau mom ke baare me kujh baatein ankahi? (But should I say it today, some unsaid things about moms)?”

He went on to recite a poem about how moms understand the problems of their kids without saying and maybe try to fix them with their home-cooked food. He further talked about how they understand their kids and can fight the world singlehandedly for their sake. He ended the poem by calling them ‘superhumans’.

Netflix shared the video with the caption: “From dropping us off to the school bus to making our hearts drop from their 17 missed calls, from teaching us how to use a spoon to spooning us when things go wrong - Moms truly know it all! Here’s wishing a very Happy Mother’s Day to the real superheroes out there.” The monologue was edited with scenes from films and shows like The Sky Is Pink, Taare Zameen Par, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Sex Education and Mai.

Fans of Darsheel were impressed with his monologue and turned nostalgic on seeing him again. A fan reacted, "Seeing Darshil is so nostalgic." Another said, “Darsheel Safari after a long time!" A fan even called Darsheel, “The real star kid.” A fan also made a request to Netflix, “Darsheel ko koi series do @netflix_in (give some web series to Darsheel).” "This is so good,” said an Instagram user about the video.

After making his film debut as a child actor with Taare Zameen Par, Darsheel appeared in films like Bumm Bumm Bole, Zokkomon and Midnight's Children. In 2012, he also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5. 

