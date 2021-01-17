IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tabu's Instagram account hacked, actor asks fans to beware of suspicious links
bollywood

Tabu's Instagram account hacked, actor asks fans to beware of suspicious links

After Esha Deol, Tabu has also informed her fans that her Instagram account has been hacked. She took to Instagram Stories to share a cautionary message.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:30 PM IST
Tabu has shared a message with her followers on Instagram.

Actor Tabu has informed her followers that her Instagram account has been hacked. She is the latest celebrity in Bollywood to suffer a cyber attack after Esha Deol, Farah Khan, Vikrant Massey and Renee Sen.

Though her account was compromised, Tabu was still able to share a message of caution with her followers. "Hack alert. My account is hacked. Please do not click on any link from my account," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Message shared by Tabu on Instagram.

Recently, Sushmita Sen had shared a similar message, saying that 'some idiot' had hacked her daughter Renee's account. Sharing a screenshot of the account on her own page, Sushmita had written, “Please note, my daughter Renee’s #instagram Account has been Hacked by some idiot, who doesn’t realise yet, that Renee is happy to begin anew!! I feel bad for the guy!! Keeping you all posted!!! #solareclipse #randomchaos #newbeginnings I love you guys!!”

Esha Deol also shared a message after her account was restored within a few hours of getting hacked. "GOT MY INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT imeshadeol BACK! Just wanted to update you all that my Instagram Account has been restored. I take this opportunity to thank the support team at Instagram especially Sudhanshu who was extremely prompt and quick to take necessary actions,” she wrote.

Esha added a cautionary note on how to protect one’s account from getting hacked. “Please be vigilant about anyone hacking your account, specifically don't click on any links without verification ever! Apologies for any inconvenience caused. Thank you to my followers for standing by me,” she wrote.

Also read: Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan dies: AR Rahman, Lata Mangeshkar pay tributes

Farah Khan wrote in a message to her followers in December, "My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it maybe used to hack into your account too."

Recently, actor-politician Urmila Matondkar and celebrity interior designer Sussanne Khan’s Instagram accounts were also hacked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

bollywood

Esha Deol’s Instagram account restored after being hacked, she urges fans to be vigilant

PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:00 AM IST
bollywood

Farah Khan, Vikrant Massey’s social media accounts hacked

UPDATED ON DEC 28, 2020 04:32 PM IST
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.