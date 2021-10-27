Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tadap trailer: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s intense romance makes fans call film ‘Kabir Singh ka baap’, watch
Tadap trailer: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s intense romance makes fans call film ‘Kabir Singh ka baap’, watch

Tadap trailer: Ahan Shetty makes his debut opposite Tara Sutaria in the romantic thriller directed by Milan Luthria.
Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria star in Tadap.
Published on Oct 27, 2021 01:53 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

The trailer of Milan Luthria’s Tadap, which marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty opposite Tara Sutaria, was dropped online on Wednesday afternoon. Amitabh Bachchan shared the video on Twitter. “Ahan... We saw you grow up... and today it’s a huge pleasure and honour to introduce you to the world of cinema, through your maiden effort ‘Tadap’... all the blessings and good wishes,” he wrote.

Ahan plays Ishana, who gets into fistfights with the police when he is not riding his bike, punching a hole in doors or guzzling down alcohol. He falls in love with the foreign-returned Ramisa, played by Tara.

“What seemed to be a straightforward relationship gets hit by the most unexpected storm. Nothing seems to be going right for the star crossed lovers. When things seem almost overwhelming in their finality, Ishana has one more draconian hurdle thrown his way. How he copes with it forms the soul of this incredible love story,” reads the description of Tadap on YouTube.

It is hinted that Ahan’s character turns ‘villain’, breaking bones, walking through fire and, at one point, nearly strangling Tara’s character.

Fans applauded the Tadap trailer in the comments. “Yeh banda keher machane wala hai Bollywood mein (This guy will make waves in Bollywood), big debut from Sajid Nadiadwala after Tiger Shroff,” one wrote. “Kabir Singh ka baap aa raha hai (This is going to be bigger than Kabir Singh),” another wrote. “What a trailer Pure Mass + Class... Full of excitement... Can’t wait to watch #Tadap on the big screen! #AhanShetty baba looks (heart and fire emojis),” a third wrote.

Director Milan Luthria, in a statement, called Tadap a ‘dark love story and an extremely unusual debut film’. He said that the film has ‘intense romance, action and soulful music’. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala added, “It took a great deal of patience and determination to bring this gem of a film to audiences in the midst of a pandemic. Everything from the story, the performances, the chemistry between the lead pair and the music makes Tadap a film that you don’t want to miss.”

Tadap will release in theatres on December 3.

