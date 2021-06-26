Tahir Raj Bhasin: As an actor, you are responsible for livelihoods of many people involved in a film

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has been busy throughout the pandemic, except of course the mandatory lockdowns. A host of projects are lined up next — Loop Lapeta, 83, Bulbull Tarang, among others. And he recently returned from Manali, Himanchal Pradesh, having wrapped up the shoot for a web series.

Meanwhile, shoot restrictions have also been lifted in Mumbai. Ask the actor if he’s ready to venture out for work anytime soon, and he says he’d be willing to do so as long as the safety protocols are being followed.

“Even last year, I started shooting as early as September, but safety measures at that time were very strict. Instead of 200 people, there were 50 people on set, and even out of that, it would be decided who’d remain on set. We all had different colour coded bands, everyone got a RT-PCR test done before entering the set. People who were not supposed to be in front of the camera, but were present on set had to wear PPE suits. If there are stringent measures this time as well, I’d be willing to go,” says the Chhichhore (2019) actor.

The 34-year-old realises that while getting back on set is a very important decision that any actor would take in the current circumstances, a lot is at stake over their yes or no.

He explains, “You’ve to remember, while the world sees it as entertainment, when you’re a lead actor, it’s a responsibility because it’s also a livelihood for a lot of people involved.”

Bhasin asserts that if the main cast of a project is apprehensive to venture out, it directly affects a lot of people.

“If you back out and say, ‘I’m not going’, that means those people, especially the crew who manages the sets, take care of electricity, security, catering etc, all of their work is also affected. This has been a very bad year for them, more than anyone,” the actor admits.