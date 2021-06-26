Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tahir Raj Bhasin: As an actor, you are responsible for livelihoods of many people involved in a film
bollywood

Tahir Raj Bhasin: As an actor, you are responsible for livelihoods of many people involved in a film

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin talks about an actor’s decision to go out and work and how it directly affect many others.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 09:47 PM IST
Tahir Raj Bhasin: As an actor, you are responsible for livelihoods of many people involved in a film

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has been busy throughout the pandemic, except of course the mandatory lockdowns. A host of projects are lined up next — Loop Lapeta, 83, Bulbull Tarang, among others. And he recently returned from Manali, Himanchal Pradesh, having wrapped up the shoot for a web series.

Meanwhile, shoot restrictions have also been lifted in Mumbai. Ask the actor if he’s ready to venture out for work anytime soon, and he says he’d be willing to do so as long as the safety protocols are being followed.

“Even last year, I started shooting as early as September, but safety measures at that time were very strict. Instead of 200 people, there were 50 people on set, and even out of that, it would be decided who’d remain on set. We all had different colour coded bands, everyone got a RT-PCR test done before entering the set. People who were not supposed to be in front of the camera, but were present on set had to wear PPE suits. If there are stringent measures this time as well, I’d be willing to go,” says the Chhichhore (2019) actor.

The 34-year-old realises that while getting back on set is a very important decision that any actor would take in the current circumstances, a lot is at stake over their yes or no.

He explains, “You’ve to remember, while the world sees it as entertainment, when you’re a lead actor, it’s a responsibility because it’s also a livelihood for a lot of people involved.”

Bhasin asserts that if the main cast of a project is apprehensive to venture out, it directly affects a lot of people.

“If you back out and say, ‘I’m not going’, that means those people, especially the crew who manages the sets, take care of electricity, security, catering etc, all of their work is also affected. This has been a very bad year for them, more than anyone,” the actor admits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

Video shows incredible view of Western Ghats from Vistadome coach

Dog that is not a fan of lollypop reacts on being offered one. Watch

‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wows people. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP