'I want to bring same disruption, charm like Shah Rukh Khan': Tahir Raj Bhasin on ushering change in cinema | Interview

As the Hindi film industry stands at a crossroads—navigating fierce competition from South Indian cinema, the rise of OTT platforms, and shifting audience preferences—actor Tahir Raj Bhasin sees this moment not as a setback, but as a turning point. Drawing inspiration from icons like Shah Rukh Khan, who redefined stardom and genre in the '90s, Tahir, in a candid interview with Hindustan Times, hopes to bring a similar blend of charm and disruption to today’s cinematic landscape. Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is currently enjoying rave reviews for his villainous role in Special Ops 2, embraces the duality of cinema and OTT as complementary storytelling mediums.

Tahir on bringing SRK-like disruption in Hindi cinema

Tahir is currently enjoying rave reviews for his performance as 'Collector', the antagonist in Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops 2, alongside KK Menon. The actor is one of those rare talents in the Hindi film industry who has managed to remain relevant and respected without the traditional support of a film family or "Godfather." Tahir opens up about the evolving landscape of Indian cinema and the influences which continue shaping his artistic journey.

"90s SRK was disruptive. It was the villain in Baazigar and the charmer that we saw in DDLJ. SRK today is an icon, but what he was doing in the 90s, were all the kind of heroes like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, who were flawed and had an element of charm to them. And so comes the idea to me that I would lend my skill to stories that are disruptive and drive them as entertainingly as possible," Tahir said.

Reflecting on the current state of the Hindi film industry, especially amid comparisons with the booming South Indian cinema, Tahir describes Bollywood as a “living organism.” “It evolves and has to change and adapt to the time and to the audience,” he says. For him, this moment of flux isn’t one of crisis but of opportunity. “Only in times of change can new experiments and new things be tried out,” he insists, viewing the disruption as a fertile period for creative innovation.

On OTT vs Cinema

Tahir believes that cinema and OTT platforms aren’t in competition but are complementary media. “There’s a charm in seeing a film in a theatre with a large community in a dark room and great surround sound,” he explains. “But then there are some stories that are better told in an episodic format on OTT.” He sees this duality as a win for audiences, offering more choices and richer storytelling.

On getting adulation from female fans for Special Ops 2

His recent role as “The Collector” in Special Ops 2 earned wide appreciation, surprisingly from a large number of female fans. “I thought the genre would appeal more to a male audience because of the action and espionage. But the response has been very balanced,” he says, adding that such feedback makes him hopeful about exploring the character more. “You always want to leave the audience feeling like they want to know more. Curiosity is the best way to engage with your audience.”

Tahir's future plans

On the professional front, Tahir recently wrapped a mystery thriller for Netflix alongside Parineeti Chopra, directed by Renzil D’Silva and produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra. Though tight-lipped about his role, he reveals that it’s a genre he’s exploring for the first time, adding another feather to his diverse acting cap.

When asked whether audiences will see him on the big screen soon, Tahir responds enthusiastically. “Absolutely. We’re looking at a bunch of scripts. It’s always about finding the right part.” He feels fortunate to be part of a generation where actors can move seamlessly between cinema and digital platforms. “The audience accepts you, whether you're playing a hero or an antagonist. They relate to the story.”

A self-confessed Bollywood romantic, Tahir grew up during the golden era of 90s cinema. “I’m a hardcore Bollywood buff. Any 90s kid is a romantic at heart, especially if you grew up watching a lot of Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan,” he says with a smile. While fans have loved his intense villainous roles, many now want to see him play the quintessential lover boy on screen — a shift he’s more than open to, provided the script is right.