Tahira Kashyap says 'my parents kept reminding me that I was born in 83' during screening of Ranveer Singh’s film

Writer and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has shared her experience of watching Ranveer Singh's sports drama, 83. She praised Ranveer for his ‘phenomenal’ performance and also gave a shout out to ‘producer sahiba’ Deepika Padukone.

Ranveer plays the role of cricketer Kapil Dev while Deepika plays his wife Romi in the Kabir Khan-directed film. It revolves around India's cricket World Cup victory in 1983.

Tahira took to Twitter to share her reaction to 83. She wrote, “The fact that during the screening my parents kept reminding me that I was born in 83 goes on to show the pride, love, celebration and nostalgia the film evoked in them! For my part I have never seen a screening where we were continuously clapping! I was awestruck @kabirkhankk.”

She added, “It’s a film that has etched the epic victory of our nation in the most beautiful and heart-warming manner! Many congratulations to the entire team and cast! Special shout out to @RanveerOfficial. You are simply phenomenal! A treat to watch! Remarkable portrayal of @therealkapildev.”

Tahira Kashyap tweeted about 83.

Tahira also added a word of appreciation for Deepika who is also the co-producer of the film and Mukesh Chhabra, the casting director. "@deepikapadukone producer Sahiba pls continue making such inspiring films and @CastingChhabra paaji what an amazing cast! Everyone fit their part in the most glorious manner! Kudos," she tweeted.

83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. The film will hit the big screen on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film has also received a standing ovation from the audience at its world premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. Ranveer, Deepika and Kabir Khan had attended the screening at the festival.