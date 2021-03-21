Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tahira Kashyap takes a dig at 'ripped jeans' comment, poses 'bald' in a bikini. See here
bollywood

Tahira Kashyap takes a dig at 'ripped jeans' comment, poses 'bald' in a bikini. See here

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, writer-director Tahira Kashyap, has shared an Instagram post, apparently taking a dig at the 'ripped jeans' controversy.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Tahira Kashyap is a writer-director and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife.

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has shared a 'bald, bada**, and in a bikini' picture of herself, commenting on the recent 'ripped jeans' remark made by Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

On Sunday, Tahira, the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself. True to her description, she appeared to be bald, and wearing a bikini. She wrote in her caption, "Atleast not wearing ripped jeans."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Harman ties the knot with Sasha, Shilpa shares glimpse of his gurudwara wedding

Shilpa gushes over husband Raj's power-packed performance at Harman's sangeet

Rani Mukerji announces new film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway on birthday

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her most memorable travel memory featuring her mom Sridevi

Several members of the film industry reacted to Tahira's post. Bhumi Pednekar dropped applause emojis in the comments section. Huma Qureshi and Neeti Mohan left fire emojis, while Ekta Kapoor reacted with hearts and fire emojis.

Recently, Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat caused an uproar after he criticised women who wear ripped jeans, questioning their ability to be the right parents for their children. “Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now which is just a race towards westernisation when the Western world today is following us. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and is a bad example parents set for children,” he had said, according to multiple reports.

Speaking to ANI, actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan criticised his comments and said, “Those in higher posts must think and make public statements. You say such things in today’s times, you will decide who’s cultured and who’s not based on clothes? It’s bad mindset and encourages crimes against women."

Also read: Jaya Bachchan reacts to Uttarakhand CM's comment on ripped jeans: 'It’s bad mindset, encourages crimes against women'

Before Jaya, her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda had also expressed disappointment at the chief minister's words. She shared a screengrab of one of his statements and said, "Wtf" before adding, "Change your mentality before changing our clothes :) because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society." She also shared a picture of herself, wearing ripped jeans.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tahira kashyap tahira kashyap khurrana tahira kashyap cancer ayushmann khurrana tirath singh rawat ripped jeans

Related Stories

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana blames Tahira for ruining his chances of becoming doctor: 'She was responsible for my bad scores'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:10 AM IST
bollywood

Tahira Kashyap celebrates 20 years of togetherness with Ayushmann Khurrana, shares family pics and romantic note

PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 01:24 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP