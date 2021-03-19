Jaya Bachchan reacts to Uttarakhand CM's comment on ripped jeans: 'It’s bad mindset, encourages crimes against women'
Veteran actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has weighed in on the 'ripped jeans' controversy currently raging all over social media. Recently, Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat caused an uproar after he criticised women who wear ripped jeans, questioning their ability to be the right parents for their children.
Speaking to ANI, Jaya said, “Those in higher posts must think and make public statements. You say such things in today’s times, you will decide who’s cultured and who’s not based on clothes? It’s bad mindset and encourages crimes against women."
The Uttarakhand chief minister said due to a lack of values, youngsters these days follow strange fashion trends and consider themselves to be big shots after wearing jeans ripped at the knees, while women also follow such trends.
He said youngsters go to the market to buy ripped jeans and if they do not find one, they cut their jeans using scissors. Rawat went on to describe the attire of a woman, who once sat next to him on a flight.
He said the woman was wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees and several bangles in her hands with two children travelling with her. "She runs an NGO, goes out in the society and has two children, but she wears jeans ripped at the knees. What values will she impart?" he asked.
Before Jaya, her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda had also expressed disappointment at the CM's words. She shared a screengrab of one of his statements and said, "Wtf" before adding, "Change your mentality before changing our clothes :) because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society. Just (angry emojis)."
Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares ‘only way to stay in love with the same person’, is Akshay Kumar listening?
She also then shared a throwback picture of herself wearing a pair of ripped jeans and said, "I'll wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I'll wear them proudly :)."
