Twinkle Khanna shares ‘only way to stay in love with the same person’, is Akshay Kumar listening?
- Twinkle Khanna has shared how a person's habit of leaving the toilet seat up before exiting the washroom continues to be a problem.
Twinkle Khanna often shares some words of wisdom by doubling up as 'Baba Twinkdev'. On Thursday, she shared some useful 'gyaan' on how a person can be in love with just one person throughout his/her life. And its evident, it's aimed at none other than her superstar husband Akshay Kumar.
Twinkle took to Instagram to share the sarcastic secret. She wrote, "The only way to stay in love with the same person for the rest of your life is by dying quickly. I reckon it should be just about a week after you start noticing the toilet seat is always up."
Many of her followers sympathized with her while many cracked up at her choice of words. Adding to such woes, a fan said, "Or that the wet towel is never on place," while another mentioned how "toothpaste is always a mess." A fan wrote about her own experience, "50 years tpgether and even putting a sticker above the cistern has not worked." Another called it, "kahani ghar ghar ki".
Lending some piece of advice on the same, a fan said on Twitter, "There is an easy solution- have separate toilets!" One said in a hilarious tweet, "You mean Akki couldn’t get you a separate bathroom after making all that money and making ‘Toilet ek Prem Katha’ too? Saner couples have evolved to separate bathrooms and toilets!"
The fans were talking in reference to Akshay's 2017 film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The film was a satirical comedy in support of governmental campaigns to improve sanitation conditions in India, with an emphasis on the eradication of open defecation.
Meanwhile, Akshay was not in town as he left for Ayodhya in morning to commence the shoot of his next, Ram Setu. The actor was joined by co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha as they took a private flight from the Kalina airport to reach Ayodhya. Akshay later shared a picture from a puja ceremony in Ayodhya on Twitter.
