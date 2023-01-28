Taimur takes his turn to sit on ‘Abba’ Saif Ali Khan's lap in a private plane. See pics

Saba Ali Khan has shared two candid pictures of actor-brother Saif Ali Khan with Taimur Ali Khan sitting on his lap during a private flight. Saba said Taimur sat on his lap saying it was his turn after younger brother Jehangir Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan has two sons with his wife-actor Kareena Kapoor, Taimur (Tim), 6, and Jehangir (Jeh), 1. Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares son Taimur Ali Khan's ‘big mood’ from New Year's Eve, Karisma Kapoor reacts

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Saba wrote, “MY Turn.... Says #timtim. To sit on Abba's lap... #jehjaan #saifalikhan #father #love #sons #memories #moments.” The pictures show Taimur in black and white striped tee and blue denims, sitting on Saif's lap, who was on his seat by the window in a blue kurta and white pyjamas and sunglasses.

Saba Ali Khan posted a picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur on Instagram.

A fan commented on the pictures, “Getting big MashaAllah.” Another wrote, “How beautiful this boy, God save him.” One more wrote, “Sweet pappa lovely munda.” A comment also read: “Please ask him to open his Instagram."

Saif Ali Khan has two more children with his first wife-actor Amrita Singh--daughter Sara Ali Khan, 27, and son Ibrahim Ali Khan, 21. Talking about Saif's bonding with his four children, Kareena had told Vogue in an interview last year, “Saif has had a child every decade—in his twenties, thirties, forties and now in his fifties. I’ve told him, in your sixties, that’s not happening. I think only a man as broad-minded as Saif could be a father of four children at very different stages. He gives his time to them all. And now, with Jeh, we are trying to balance it out. We’ve made a pact that when he’s shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time [and vice versa]."

Talking specifically about Saif's bond with Taimur, Kareena had said, “Tim likes people. If there are people at home, he wants to be a part of it. He’s also a mini Saif, wanting to be a rock star, listening to AC/DC and Steely Dan with his father. They have an incredible bond. Tim says, ‘Abba is my best friend.'"

Saif was last seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha. He is currently working on Adipurush, his second outing with Tanhaji director Om Raut. The film has Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as the lead.

