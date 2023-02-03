Take a tour of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding venue with lakeside dining, rooms at 76000

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to tie the knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The heritage hotel confirmed the same in reaction to a paparazzo post on Instagram about the wedding being planned from February 4-6. The palace is situated in the middle of vast expanse of Thar desert and boasts of pools, a lake garden, archery workshop, exotic royal rooms, multiple cuisines and views of the scenic vast barren land. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Suryagarh Palace Jaisalmer confirms venue in reaction to paparazzo post

At present, the hotel is not open for bookings from February 4-11, which further hints at how the guests might stay longer. The hotel provides two gardens and courtyards, 83 rooms and air connectivity to Jaisalmer for weddings. The cheapest rooms are Fort Rooms in the range of ₹23000 per night on a weekday to ₹36000 on a weekend while the most expensive rooms are the Jaisalmer Haveli at an average of ₹76000 per night, which are 1350 sq foot in size.

Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

The Celebration Gardens at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

The Lake Gardens at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

The Jaisalmer Haveli room at Suryagarh Palace.

Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

The hotel has two gardens - the open sky Celebration Gardens which are all about tasselled canopies and mattress style seating for a desi dining experience. The Lake Gardens is straight out of a dream as the guests can dine by the lakeside under the open sky and dimly lit setting. Bright flowers and candles add to the mood here where all from local food to charcoal grills and roasts are available in the food menu.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth continue to follow the trend of destination weddings in forts of Rajasthan. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur and recently, Hansika Motwani married Sohael Kathuriya at the Mundota Fort in Jaipur.

Kiara and Sidharth have neither confirmed the wedding date nor the venue. As per reports, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are expected to be among 100 guests at the wedding. The official Instagram handle of the Suryagarh Palace recently wrote ‘see you soon’ in reaction to a paparazzo account which shared details of the venue and date.

