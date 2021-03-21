Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Take a tour of the grand Pataudi Palace with Inaaya, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu as your guides. See new pics
Take a tour of the grand Pataudi Palace with Inaaya, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu as your guides. See new pics

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared new pictures and videos from the Pataudi Palace; including glimpses of the grounds, the hallways, and the pool. Check them out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared new pictures from the Pataudi Palace.

Actor couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared new pictures from her ancestral home, the Pataudi Palace. Soha has been stationed in Pataudi for some time with her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. They seem to have been joined by Kunal now.

On Saturday, both Kunal and Soha took to Instagram to share several pictures from Pataudi. They showed fans the vast grounds, the hallways, and also posted videos from a dip in the property's swimming pool. Pictures also showed Inaaya playing with the dogs.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at the Pataudi Palace.
Earlier this month, Soha had posted a picture of her mother, Sharmila Tagore, and Inaaya spending some quality time together. Inaaya seemed to be enjoying some 'story time' with her grandmother. Later, Soha shared a short video from the grounds, where she was joined by actors Kritika Kamra and Shahana Goswami, as they ran under overcast skies. Soha followed it up with a picture of herself and Inaaya, playing with a lamb. She captioned it, "I goat this..."

Sharmila has been stationed in Delhi and Pataudi for the duration of the pandemic year. In April last year, Soha's brother, Saif Ali Khan, had spoken about his concern for his mother. "I do worry about my mother, but she is suddenly sounding extremely wise, saying she has had a full life and has no regrets. It’s scary, listening to such stuff,” he had said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

Saba Ali Khan, Soha and Saif's brother, on Saturday, shared a picture of Sharmila getting the Covid-19 vaccine. The Pataudi Palace was reclaimed by the family after it had been leased to hoteliers for several years. The property was used for the filming of the recent Amazon series Tandav, starring Saif.

