Tamannaah Bhatia is unbothered by Annu Kapoor's ‘misogynist’ remark on her complexion, says she's focused on work

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor faced criticism last year for his comments on Tamannaah Bhatia's complexion and appearance during a podcast, with his remarks being labelled misogynistic and sexist. Speaking at NDTV Profit Ignite, Tamannaah has now revealed that she was unbothered by his comments and remains focused on her work.

Tamannaah Bhatia replies to Annu Kapoor's remark

Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to Annu Kapoor's remark on her complexion.

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When asked about the remarks on her complexion, which drew criticism for being misogynistic and sexist, Tamannaah was also asked whether her film choices were part of an image makeover aimed at changing how audiences perceive her at this stage of her career, beyond her image as an actor known for her screen presence and sensuality. She said she was unbothered by the comments.

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She said, "I think that as a creative person, our most important task is to listen. And when we listen, what we keep and what we filter is very important to understand. And because you are also a woman, you can understand that if we start giving importance to such things, then perhaps we will not be able to move forward in life."

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{{^usCountry}} She added, "So I don't even see these things. I focus on my work. I focus on what I want to make. I focus on my acting career. And genuinely, according to me, I want to do my work like a service. And I do that. And maybe that's why it reaches people, because somewhere it comes from the right place." What did Annu Kapoor say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "So I don't even see these things. I focus on my work. I focus on what I want to make. I focus on my acting career. And genuinely, according to me, I want to do my work like a service. And I do that. And maybe that's why it reaches people, because somewhere it comes from the right place." What did Annu Kapoor say? {{/usCountry}}

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Last year, Annu appeared on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel and spoke about watching a clip of the song Aaj Ki Raat. The host then asked him whether he liked the song and mentioned that he admired Tamannaah. In response, Annu said, "Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai (Mashallah, what a fair and beautiful body)."

Annu went on to say, "Behen, apne gaane se, aapne shareer se, apne dudhiya chehre se humare bacchon ko sulaati hain... Bahut achi baat hai.. Desh ke upar kripa hogi agar humare desh ke bacch achi aur swasth neend soyein. Agar aur bhi kuch ichcha hain toh bhagwan unko samarth karre ke unki ichcha puri hun (Our sister is making kids sleep with her song, with her milky face and body, if she is making our children sleep sweetly, it's very good, man... It will be a great blessing for this country that our children get a good and healthy night's sleep. If she has any other wishes, may God give her the capability to fulfil her wishes. That's my blessing for her)."

Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming movie

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Tamannaah was last seen in Vvaan: Force of the Forest, which also featured Sidharth Malhotra in a lead role. She will next be seen in Balaji Motion Pictures' Ragini MMS 3. The film also stars Junaid Khan in a lead role and is scheduled for release in 2027.