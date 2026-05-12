Tamannaah Bhatia seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple, attends Bhasma Aarti, watch

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh on May 12. The actor participated in the temple’s sacred Bhasma Aarti, one of the most significant and globally recognised rituals associated with Lord Shiva. Known for her spiritual inclination and frequent visits to temples across the country, Tamannaah was seen offering prayers at the early-morning ceremony while dressed in traditional attire. She was joined by her close friend and producer, Pragya Kapoor.

Tamannaah attends the sacred Bhasma Aarti during Brahma Muhurta

Tamannaah Bhatia seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple, attends Bhasma Aarti.(ANI)

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The highlight of Tamannaah’s visit was her participation in the Bhasma Aarti, performed during the Brahma Muhurta in the early hours of the morning. The ritual, where sacred ash is offered to the deity, draws devotees from across India and abroad every day. Videos of the actor have gone viral, in which the actor remained deeply immersed in prayers throughout the ceremony and respectfully followed all temple customs. Sitting among devotees, Tamannaah witnessed the Vedic chants, rhythmic bells and spiritual atmosphere that define the Mahakal experience.

Actor offers prayers for upcoming projects and new beginnings

After attending the Aarti, Tamannaah reportedly performed a special puja inside the temple premises and sought blessings at the sanctum sanctorum. The actor briefly interacted with temple authorities and expressed gratitude for the experience, describing the atmosphere as peaceful and spiritually uplifting.Speaking to ANI, the actor said, “One can only visit this place when the divine summons arrives. Today, having received the opportunity to witness the Bhasma Aarti, it was truly profound to experience such a collective surge of spiritual energy alongside everyone else. It is an incredibly energising and invigorating experience. Simply sitting there and absorbing the atmosphere is, in itself, a privilege of immense magnitude.”

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{{^usCountry}} Tamannaah gears up for Vvan with Sidharth Malhotra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tamannaah gears up for Vvan with Sidharth Malhotra {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is set to share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming folklore thriller Vvan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28, 2026, during the Raksha Bandhan weekend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is set to share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming folklore thriller Vvan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28, 2026, during the Raksha Bandhan weekend. {{/usCountry}}

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This project marks a collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and TVF. According to the makers, the film is set against the deep forests of Central India and blends ancient legends, hidden temples and adventure elements. The film has reportedly been shot extensively in real forest locations to create an immersive atmosphere.

The makers had also shared a behind-the-scenes still from the shoot that sparked excitement among fans. In the image, Tamannaah Bhatia was seen blushing while sitting on a scooter as Sidharth looked at her affectionately, teasing their on-screen chemistry.

The film is directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, and backed by producer Ekta Kapoor.

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