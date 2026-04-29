Tamannaah Bhatia to Huma Qureshi, stars dazzle in chic looks at The Devil Wears Prada 2 screening: Best-dressed celebs

Bollywood stars attended the special screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in Mumbai last night. For the occasion, celebrities stepped onto the red carpet in chic outfits. The guest list included stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, Dia Mirza, Pratibha Ranta, Aaman Devgan, Orry, Karishma Tanna, and Huma Qureshi, among others. Here's a look at who the best-dressed celebrities were and what they wore:

Tamannaah Bhatia made heads turn at the screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in a sculpted corset blouse and a leather skirt, both from David Koma. The top features an exaggerated boat neckline, cape sleeves, a fitted corset silhouette hugging her torso, and a cropped hem. She completed the outfit with a crocodile-effect black leather skirt with a midi hem, a front slit, and a boxy silhouette.

Tamannaah completed the styling with black thigh-high boots from Balenciaga and jewels from her own jewellery label, including cocktail rings and statement earrings. With a sleek updo, she added a fierce touch to her OOTD. Meanwhile, for the glam, she went with a winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, muted brown eye shadow, a light touch of rouge on the cheeks, natural pink lip shade, and feathered brows.