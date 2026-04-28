Lady Gaga, Doechii turn the dance floor into a runway in custom Gaurav Gupta for The Devil Wears Prada 2 music video

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theatres on May 1, but fans are already getting an early treat. The music video for “Runway” – written and performed by Lady Gaga and Doechii – just dropped on April 28, offering a glamorous preview of the film’s world. The music video leans fully into the movie’s high-fashion DNA, unfolding as a visually striking spectacle of avant-garde style, where both artists and their ensemble of dancers command the frame in vibrant, runway-ready looks. Lady Gaga and Doechii made a statement in striking custom Gaurav Gupta catsuits in the "Runway" music video! (Instagram/@gauravguptaofficial)

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The newly released track marks the first glimpse into The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack, playing over a behind-the-scenes sequence set during Milan Fashion Week as models prepare backstage. Directed by Parris Goebel, the music video plunges viewers into a striking showcase of avant-garde fashion, featuring an array of statement looks from leading luxury houses – including creations by Indian designer label Gaurav Gupta.

Let’s take a closer look at the duo’s bold, spiked statement looks courtesy of the Indian fashion house!