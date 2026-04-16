In peacock feathers and beads, Doechii pushes the sheer dressing trend

While the top served drama, the skirt balanced it without dialling down the impact. Cut sheer and worn low on the hips, it was adorned with dense beadwork. The drape detail added a playful touch as the sheer fabric added an element of tease on the red carpet.

Arriving in an ensemble from Dilara Findikoglu's Spring 2023 collection, Doechii leaned into full-bodied drama. A pair of peacock feathers, tailored into a halter-style bodice, curved around her torso with precision. The top flickered between jewel-toned greens, inky blues, and burnished bronze.

At the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills, California, Doechii took sheer dressing several notches higher. The American rapper and singer arrived alongside her stylist, Sam Woolf, who picked up Breakthrough Music Stylist of the Year. For the occasion, she stepped out in a bold and daring look.

At the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills, California, Doechii took sheer dressing several notches higher. The American rapper and singer arrived alongside her stylist, Sam Woolf, who picked up Breakthrough Music Stylist of the Year. For the occasion, she stepped out in a bold and daring look.

What Doechii wore Arriving in an ensemble from Dilara Findikoglu's Spring 2023 collection, Doechii leaned into full-bodied drama. A pair of peacock feathers, tailored into a halter-style bodice, curved around her torso with precision. The top flickered between jewel-toned greens, inky blues, and burnished bronze.

While the top served drama, the skirt balanced it without dialling down the impact. Cut sheer and worn low on the hips, it was adorned with dense beadwork. The drape detail added a playful touch as the sheer fabric added an element of tease on the red carpet.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, the Denial Is A River singer wrote, "Los Angeles Fashion Award winner @sam__woolf. You saw the star in me at a time when no other stylists or designers did… we took risks and tried things until the clothes reflected who I was. You helped me find myself through fashion, and I will always love you for unchopping me. I am so proud of you, diva, can’t wait to do more. (sic)"

For the accessories and glam, Doechii didn’t overstyle. A slick low bun, smoked-out eyes, and a flawless base that shone under the lights. The makeup was pared back just enough to let the textures speak. Even the accessories stayed quiet with a small earring and a bracelet.