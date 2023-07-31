Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma hold hands on a date in Mumbai, fans ask them to 'get married soon’. Watch

Actor-couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma stepped out in Mumbai for a date. After several pictures and videos of the two surfaced on social media platforms, fans showered love on them, with some even telling them to marry soon. (Also Read | Vijay Varma on if his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia was a publicity stunt)

Tamannaah and Vijay seen on a date

In a video collage shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma held hands as they walked together. They also smiled at each other and at the people around them. Tamannaah and Vijay left the venue in a car together.

Fans react to the couple's pics

For the date, both of them opted for casual outfits. Tamannaah wore a white T-Shirt, black denims and heels. Vijay was seen in a sweatshirt, blue denims and sneakers. He also carried a bag with him. Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, "They are so perfect. Please guys get married soon." A person commented, "They are madly in love." "They look so good together," an Instagram user said.

Tamannaah and Vijay spoke about each other

Tamannaah and Vijay have been dating for quite some time now. The duo was seen together on screen for the first time in Lust Stories 2. They featured in Sujoy Ghosh's short in the Netflix anthology.

They also spoke about their relationship recently. Vijay told GQ India, "I think it’s fairly understood now that we are dating each other. I am happy and madly in love with her. I call this my ‘I’ve ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era’ phase of life.”

During an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah had said, “I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen.”

Tamannaah and Vijay's projects

Fans will see Tamannaah in Jailer alongside Rajinikanth. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles. Tamannaah also has Nikkhil Advani’s next directorial venture Vedaa alongside John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.

Vijay was recently seen in Kaalkoot opposite Shweta Tripathi Sharma. Directed by Sumit Saxena, Kaalkoot also stars Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Datt, and Seema Biswas. It started streaming on Jio Cinema on July 27. He will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, he also has Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak in the pipeline.

