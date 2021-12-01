Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tanishaa Mukerji: I most probably got Covid when I removed my mask for pictures
bollywood

Tanishaa Mukerji: I most probably got Covid when I removed my mask for pictures

As she recovers from Covid-19, actor Tanishaa Mukerji urges everyone to be cautious while stepping out, and get vaccinated.
Actor Tanishaa Mukerji took to Instagram to share that she has tested positive for Covid-19
Published on Dec 01, 2021 11:29 AM IST
BySugandha Rawal

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji is on road to recovery after testing positive for Covid-19. “I am doing good, thankfully. I’m fully vaccinated, that’s why my symptoms are not so severe, and I am not so sick,” Mukerji shares with us, adding that her symptoms mostly include congestion, and had fever for just a day.

Last week, the actor took to Instagram to share her health update, revealing that she has isolated herself after the diagnosis. Trying to piece together her actions which exposed her to the virus, the 43-year-old says, “I was out in a public gathering recently, and although I was masked I had to remove it for pictures and interactions. I think I may have been infected that evening.”

Even though vaccine is helping her fight the virus, getting infected despite taking all the precautions is something which makes her realise the importance of being cautious at every step.

“The Covid virus is out. It is a part of our environment now and I feel we shall overcome this just like we overcame polio or the plague,” she mentions, stressing that till then, we can’t let the guard down.

In fact, she is not letting the news of an emergence of new variant, Omicron, bother her. She says, “I don’t feel anxious about any new variants because being correctly informed can help us overcome anything.”

The actor adds, “I would just ask people to please understand that even after being vaccinated, you can still get infected and to please isolate and take precautions once you test positive for the virus, because it’s not about just one person. We need to be careful to not infect anyone else. You never know what their pre-existing condition could be and coming in contact with the virus might really harm them.”

As she presumes she got infected when she stepped out in public gathering for her work, will there be any hesitation to get in front of the camera without a mask after recovery?

“Since I had the virus, I would be safe for a few months and the world is also rapidly finding ways to improve recovery if infected, so I have complete faith that our bodies will adapt to fight this virus too,” she tells us.

When it comes to extra precautions she intends to take once she is back to work, Mukerji asserts the “idea is to just always be conscious and aware in a public gathering”.

“And to keep your mask on (when not in front of the camera), not to touch my face and wash my hands at regular intervals,” she concludes.

