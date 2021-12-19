Tanishaa Mukerji: I want to be seen more now

A look at Tanishaa Mukerji filmography and one thing that stands out is that her film work has been sparse. But the actor says her perspective of looking at her career is not quantitative.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about how her career shaped up, the actor, who has starred in films such as Neal ‘n’ Nikki (2005), Sarkar (2005), Sarkar Raj (2008), shares, “I actually don’t look back at my career. I don’t think of giving definition to things. I don’t want to put them in parameters. I am not much into ‘things could have been this or that’. I don’t look at my past like any kind of trajectory.”

Having said that Mukerji, who is the younger sister of actor Kajol, is raring to go now, especially in the age of the OTT boom, which she says has opened up great opportunities for actors.

“It is such an exciting time to be an actor with the OTT now. There is so just so much variety in what you can play. The audience is opening up and allowing people to show different sides of personality on screen. I want to be seen more now and hopefully people will get to see more of me. I am looking forward to be given more opportunity in terms of different characters,” she shares.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 43-year-old actor’s recent film Code Name Abdul is her first release in 5 years and talking about her long absence from screen, she says, “I didn’t actually feel that I was away. I have been working. A lot of projects didn’t release on time because of Covid and this film was one of them. I have done short films and TV in this whole time.”

Mukerji says she does not believe in looking at the timeline of her work. “As an actor I don’t differentiate like the way the audience feels when an actor has not done a film for a long time. For me but I kept on working on various things if not films,” she ends.