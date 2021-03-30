Tanishk Bagchi on being trolled for Masakali 2.0: 'Struggled for 15 years, won't ever turn down work'

Composer Tanishk Bagchi has said that 'recreations' are not his forte and that he is primarily interested in creating original songs. But, he said, he will never turn down any work offer.

Tanishk has been criticised for remixing classic songs, and the backlash reached its peak with Masakali 2.0, which was slammed by original composer AR Rahman as well.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tanishk said that he struggled without work for 15 years, and now that he's getting opportunities, he feels that he deserves it. "Everyone has ups and downs, but if I allow myself to be affected by Masakali, then I'd never be able to work again," he said.

He continued, "There will always be those who try to pull you down, but there will be some who try and lift you up. I rely on the support of those who support me.

Reacting to Masakali 2.0, Rahman had written in a tweet that people should listen to the original, which was a part of the soundtrack of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi-6. He'd written, “A team of a director, composer, and a lyricist, supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew. – Lots of love and prayers.”

Besides Masakali, Tanishk has also created remixes of popular songs such as Tamma Tamma and Humma Humma, which were criticised by original performer Remo Fernandes. “I think the trick lies in doing justice to the original song while recreating it. When you’re remaking it, you shouldn’t disrespect the original song. I think, that’s why filmmakers want me to recreate songs, because I’m able to do that,” he had told Hindustan Times in 2017.