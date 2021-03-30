Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tanishk Bagchi on being trolled for Masakali 2.0: 'Struggled for 15 years, won't ever turn down work'
Tanishk Bagchi on being trolled for Masakali 2.0: 'Struggled for 15 years, won't ever turn down work'

Tanishk Bagchi has responded to the trolling he received for Masakali 2.0, which was also slammed by original composer AR Rahman.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 11:38 AM IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in a still from Masakali 2.0.

Composer Tanishk Bagchi has said that 'recreations' are not his forte and that he is primarily interested in creating original songs. But, he said, he will never turn down any work offer.

Tanishk has been criticised for remixing classic songs, and the backlash reached its peak with Masakali 2.0, which was slammed by original composer AR Rahman as well.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tanishk said that he struggled without work for 15 years, and now that he's getting opportunities, he feels that he deserves it. "Everyone has ups and downs, but if I allow myself to be affected by Masakali, then I'd never be able to work again," he said.

He continued, "There will always be those who try to pull you down, but there will be some who try and lift you up. I rely on the support of those who support me.

Reacting to Masakali 2.0, Rahman had written in a tweet that people should listen to the original, which was a part of the soundtrack of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi-6. He'd written, “A team of a director, composer, and a lyricist, supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew. – Lots of love and prayers.”

Dia Mirza shares ‘really special’ moments with husband Vaibhav, stepdaughter

Amitabh says he spent Holi 'sitting in silence' by himself, away from family

Priyanka thanks Lara Dutta 'for being such a big part of my story'

Akshay Kumar commences Ram Setu shoot, reveals first look pic

Also read: Remo is right in criticising Humma Humma: Remake composer Tanishk Bagchi

Besides Masakali, Tanishk has also created remixes of popular songs such as Tamma Tamma and Humma Humma, which were criticised by original performer Remo Fernandes. “I think the trick lies in doing justice to the original song while recreating it. When you’re remaking it, you shouldn’t disrespect the original song. I think, that’s why filmmakers want me to recreate songs, because I’m able to do that,” he had told Hindustan Times in 2017.

masakali ar rahman tanishk bagchi

