Tara Sutaria can’t stop laughing as she cuts birthday cake with her 'other half', twin sister Pia Sutaria. See pics

On Friday, actor Tara Sutaria and her twin sister Pia Sutaria celebrated their 26th birthday together. Have a look.
Tara Sutaria and Pia Sutaria celebrate their 26th birthday.(Instagram)
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 12:50 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Tara Sutaria and her twin sister Pia Sutaria celebrated their birthday together - they turned 26 on Friday. Pia shared a picture from the bash on Instagram and called Tara her “other half.”

On Friday, Pia shared a glimpse of the birthday celebrations and captioned the picture, “Happy 26 to my other half. love you to the moon. Thank you @rahuljhangiani for the super special picture”

In the photo, Tara and Pia were captured sharing a light moment before cutting their birthday cakes. In one of the three birthday cakes, there was a message that read, “Happy Birthday Pia and Tara.” Actor Urvashi Sharma commented on the post by saying, “Happiest birthday my girls. Love you.” Many other fans commented on the picture and wished the sisters a happy birthday.

Businessman Ritik Bhasin, who was also at the party, posted a photo and a video from Pia and Tara's birthday bash. He captioned the post, “Happy 26 @tarasutaria @piasutaria. Have the most successful year ahead and keep smiling, you beautiful.” In the picture, Ritik posed with Tara as she hugged him. In the video, Tara and Pia were seen laughing and talking to each other while everybody sang the birthday song for them.

Tara also celebrated her birthday with her upcoming film, Tadap's co-star Ahan Shetty at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. Have a look at the pictures:

Tara Sutaria cuts birthday cake with Ahan Shetty. (Instagram)
Tara Sutaria celebrates her birthday at Mehboob Studio, Mumbai. (Instagram)

Before entering Bollywood, Tara started her career as a child artist with Disney's Big Bada Boom and then went on to star in shows such as Oye Jassie and The Suite Life of Karan And Kabir. In 2019, she made her debut with Punit Malhotra's directorial, Student Of The Year 2, for which she even bagged the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut. She also featured in 2019 movie Marjaavaan. Tara is currently promoting her upcoming film Tadap, in which she stars opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan. She also has Ek Villain Returns and Heropanti 2 in the pipeline.

Tara's twin sister Pia is a professional ballet dancer, who has performed in shows across the world. 

