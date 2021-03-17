Tara Sutaria confirms testing negative for Covid-19: 'Thank you all for your concern and love'

After reports suggesting that Tara Sutaria contracted Covid-19 made headlines, the Student of the Year 2 actor has confirmed that she has tested negative for the novel virus. The actor took to her Instagram Stories to give a health update, assuring fans that she was healthy and thanked them for their concern.

"Thank you all for your concern and love. I am covid negative and healthy! Be safe and well. Lots of love to you all," she said. Tara's Covid-19 negative result comes just days after her boyfriend, actor Aadar Jain's cousin Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19. Actor Neetu confirmed that he is under home quarantine.

Tara recently made headlines after the poster of her upcoming movie Tadap was released. Tara stars opposite Suneil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty in the film. The movie marks Ahan's debut. The poster featured Ahan holding Tara's face and planting a kiss. His face is hidden while she has her eyes closed as they are caught in the intimate moment.

Akshay Kumar presented the poster and wrote, "Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours.... so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and @TaraSutaria, releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept!" The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Aadar came to Tara's support by sharing a poster of the movie and hyping it. "Can't wait," Aadar said, adding a black heart emoji and a winking face blowing a kiss emoji. Tara responded by sharing the story on her Instagram and said, "My whole (heart)," adding three black heart emojis.

Tara also has Heropanti 2 in the making. She reunites with her SOTY2 co-star Tiger Shroff for the franchise's second movie. The actor has also been roped in for Ek Villian 2. "I am very blessed to have three films to be working on. From the beginning of my career I have been very lucky to have had a lot of films to look forward to, to be able to work on multiple films at a time is a blessing," she told Hindustan Times in a recent interview.