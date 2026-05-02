Tara Sutaria to make Cannes Film Festival debut ahead of Toxic release | Exclusive

Actor Tara Sutaria is all set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2026! The 79th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to begin on May 12 and conclude on May 23. Each year, several actors and film personalities from India attend the prestigious festival and walk the red carpet.

Tara to debut at Cannes Film Festival

Tara Sutaria will make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival.(Photo: Instagram)

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A source revealed to Hindustan Times, "Ahead of Toxic, Tara Sutaria is set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, representing India on a global stage."

The actor is not heading to Cannes for the film itself, but is expected to capitalise on its buzz and being in Cannes in quick succession. The source adds, "With Toxic generating buzz, the Cannes debut is expected to spark the beginning of a global phase for Tara's career."

Some other Indian stars who will be present at Cannes this year are Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, and Payal Kapadia. Kapadia will be the jury president for the 65th edition of Cannes Critics' Week, running from May 13 to 21.

About Toxic

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{{^usCountry}} Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Tara’s first look as Rebecca from the film was released on January 3 this year. At that time, Geetu Mohandas took to social media to share a note detailing her instinctual desire to 'shield Tara.' She expressed, "I've always felt a natural affection to safeguard Tara. Maybe it's because she has a reserved spirit or perhaps it's the protective shell she finds comfort in. And maybe it doesn't need to be labelled." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tara’s first look as Rebecca from the film was released on January 3 this year. At that time, Geetu Mohandas took to social media to share a note detailing her instinctual desire to 'shield Tara.' She expressed, "I've always felt a natural affection to safeguard Tara. Maybe it's because she has a reserved spirit or perhaps it's the protective shell she finds comfort in. And maybe it doesn't need to be labelled." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Geetu remarked, “She absorbed more than she articulated. She listened more than she disclosed. I often pondered if I should guide her more closely. Yet in her quietness, something profound was developing. When she finally embraced her role, what unfolded was nothing less than stunning, stemming from an inner awareness she had all along. She completely astonished me, in the most wonderful way. I am certain she will amaze everyone else as well. @tarasutaria I cherish you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Geetu remarked, “She absorbed more than she articulated. She listened more than she disclosed. I often pondered if I should guide her more closely. Yet in her quietness, something profound was developing. When she finally embraced her role, what unfolded was nothing less than stunning, stemming from an inner awareness she had all along. She completely astonished me, in the most wonderful way. I am certain she will amaze everyone else as well. @tarasutaria I cherish you.” {{/usCountry}}

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A few days ago, it was revealed that Toxic has been delayed again and will no longer hit theatres on June 4 as scheduled. Yash confirmed that while the film itself is complete, the team is currently focused on locking in global distribution and strategic partnerships. The move, he suggested, is aimed at ensuring the film reaches its “fullest potential worldwide”.

The film was initially slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19 and would have clashed with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which is directed by Aditya Dhar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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