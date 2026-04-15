Team Saiyaara reunites: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda to star in Mohit Suri's 'intense romance' backed by YRF

The Saiyaara tribe is reuniting. After giving India its biggest romantic film ever, director Mohit Suri and producer Akshaye Widhani, the CEO of Yash Raj Films, are set to collaborate again for what is being billed as an ‘intense romance’. What makes the matter sweeter is that the celebrated lead pair of Saiyaara - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda - have been roped in to star in it.

Mohit Suri, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, and Akshaye Widhani, the team behind Saiyaara, are reuniting.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A press statement from Yash Raj Films announces the reunion, while adding that the film is still untitled and ‘promises a cinematic experience that blends heartfelt storytelling with unforgettable melodies’.

The makers talk about the film

Talking about the film’s theme and intensity, director Mohit Suri says in a statement, “It’s always been love stories for me: overwhelming — when emotions are so unbound, self-consuming and become impossible to ignore. Love is supposed to be felt intensely, and that’s why I naturally gravitate towards this as a storyteller. The film explores this unabashedly.”

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of YRF, adds, “With Mohit, it’s never just about making a film — it’s about chasing a feeling, a piece of music, a moment that lingers long after the screen fades to black. Saiyaara was one such moment that we will cherish forever. As we come together again, we’re searching for something even more honest, more vulnerable and more enduring with our second collaboration. We are thrilled to have Ahaan and Aneet in our film.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ahaan has signed a film with Ali Abbas Zafar after Saiyaara, while Aneet is working in Maddock’s horror comedy, Shakti Shalini. This will mark a return to romance for both the actors, who became overnight sensations after Saiyaara’s release last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahaan has signed a film with Ali Abbas Zafar after Saiyaara, while Aneet is working in Maddock’s horror comedy, Shakti Shalini. This will mark a return to romance for both the actors, who became overnight sensations after Saiyaara’s release last year. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Talking about this reunion, Mohit adds, “Maybe it was always written in the stars. Reuniting, coming back home, but with a renewed creative hunger. This time I feel like a newcomer: excited, anxious about this story, and I hope my music will again touch people as I have always strived for through my films.” The Ahaan-Aneet starrer YRF film is set to go on floors later this year and will be eyeing a 2027 theatrical release worldwide. The Saiyaara storm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about this reunion, Mohit adds, “Maybe it was always written in the stars. Reuniting, coming back home, but with a renewed creative hunger. This time I feel like a newcomer: excited, anxious about this story, and I hope my music will again touch people as I have always strived for through my films.” The Ahaan-Aneet starrer YRF film is set to go on floors later this year and will be eyeing a 2027 theatrical release worldwide. The Saiyaara storm {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit, was released last year to unprecedented acclaim and audience love. The film, made on a modest budget, collected a staggering ₹338 crore nett in India & about ₹580 crore gross worldwide, both new records for an Indian romantic film. Its chart-busting soundtrack dominated streaming charts for months. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the Saiyaara pair, became sweethearts of Gen Z, with fans dubbing them ‘Ahneet’.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON