Tejas box office collection day 4: Kangana Ranaut's aerial action film drops below Re 1 crore on first Monday

Tejas box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's aerial action film had a difficult opening weekend and on Monday, the film slipped below ₹1 crore mark. Tejas collected around ₹50 lakh on Monday as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film stands at ₹4.25 crore after four days of its release. Also read: Why Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas crashed, per experts: ‘It's a bad film, nowhere close to Top Gun’

Kangana Ranaut plays an Air Force pilot in Tejas.

As per the portal, Tejas recorded 6.6 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday. The film has shown no improvement ever since it opened at ₹1.25 crore and recorded similar figures on Saturday and Sunday.

Kangana plays an Indian Air Force pilot named Tejas Gill in Tejas, who works hard to become a pilot and then goes on a dangerous rescue mission. The film aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

UP CM to watch Tejas on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be attending a special screening of Tejas at the Lok Bhawan Auditorium in Lucknow. Kangana Ranaut will also be present at the special screening of the film.

Before the film's release, Kangana had hosted a special screening for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several Indian Air Force Officers at the Indian Airforce Auditorium in Delhi.

Why Tejas is not working at box office

Tejas has not been able to impress the critics to a great extent. Talking about its' poor performance at the box office, film trade expert Girish Johar told Hindustan Times, “Every one knows its a fictionalized underdog story. There are planes but those who have watched Mission Impossible and Top Gun, they couldn't find the film to be of that level. I think they probably could have smelled that something is missing. If the reason would have been something else, the film would have at least got a decent start.”

