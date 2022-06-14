Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Terrified Urvashi Rautela refuses to walk down stairs in heels, screams 'no'; fans find her struggle 'relatable'. Watch
bollywood

Terrified Urvashi Rautela refuses to walk down stairs in heels, screams 'no'; fans find her struggle 'relatable'. Watch

On Sunday, Urvashi Rautela was spotted having trouble walking down tiny stairs in heels. As a video of her appearance appeared online, her fans and followers reacted to it.
Urvashi Rautela spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 02:29 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Urvashi Rautela is a pro at making glamorous appearances regularly. The actor however, recently faced a tricky situation as she had to get down a tiled pathway in heels and was too scared to walk on it. As she tried to balance herself by holding the hand of a photographer, she almost slipped and stepped back immediately. Despite the photographers giving her various ideas on how she could manage to get down the tiny stairs, she simply said, “no” out of fear and refused to walk at all. Also read: Cannes Film Festival: Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde go black and white for debut

As a paparazzo account shared a video of Urvashi from her struggle with the stairs, many commented on the same in the comments section. An Instagram user wrote, “I can relate to this lol.” One more agreed and said, “Totally relatable.” A fan said, “Waha me rehta to uta ke leke ata (I would have lifted you if I would have been there).” A person asked, “Upar kese gaye thi (how did you go up in the first place)?”

RELATED STORIES

Many gave her suggestions, “Remove your stiletto, simple.” Another said she could have sat down and then slide down the stairs. A person even commented, “Spiderman kidhar hai bhejo usko (where is Spider-Man, send him please).”

Urvashi is a regular at film parties and events. She recently attended the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi and walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Earlier this month, she attended the launch of her film, The Legend, in a Kanjivaram saree, in Chennai.

Last month, she also shared the poster of her film Not Your Baby on which she was seen with a baby bump, holding a pistol in one hand. According to ANI, she will also be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in a film and also has bilingual thriller Black Rose, based on Shakespeare's Merchant of Venice as well as the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
urvashi rautela
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP