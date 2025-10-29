Thamma worldwide box office collection day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika film makes 140 crore, beats Munjya lifetime

Thamma worldwide box office collection day 8: After a strong weekend, Maddock Films’ horror comedy Thamma has continued its brisk run at the box office over the weekdays too. Buoyed by the Chathh holiday in parts of India, the film has seen an upswing in collections across the country, while maintaining its hold overseas. Thamma worldwide box office collection day 8: Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from the film.

Thamma worldwide box office update

Thamma, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, saw a 28% jump in collections in India on Tuesday, netting ₹5.50 crore domestically as opposed to ₹4.25 crore on Monday. This has taken its total haul after 8 days to ₹101.10 crore net ( ₹121.25 crore gross). This makes Thamma the fourth film from Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MCHU) to enter the 100-crore club.

Overseas, the film finally picked up pace over the weekend as a Diwali release did not give it any momentum outside India (on account of Diwali not being a holiday in most parts of the world). However, now, the film has earned over $2 million in the international markets, and is still adding around $250k a day during the weekdays. This takes Thamma’s worldwide earnings to ₹140 crore after 8 days.

Thamma beats Munjya

Thamma has now become the third-highest-grossing film in MCHU, behind only the two Stree films. On Tuesday, it surpassed the lifetime haul of Munjya, which had earned ₹130 crore in 2023. The vampire saga will hope to overtake Stree ( ₹182 crore) by the end of its run, but the record-breaking collection of Stree 2 ( ₹857 crore) is certainly out of its reach.

All about Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma stars Ayushmann, Rashmika, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, apart from a cameo by Varun Dhawan, reprising his role from Bhediya and Stree 2. The film has been praised for its humour and performances, and seems to have sustained the momentum of the MHCU, setting up future films like Bhediya 2 and Shakti Shalini. The latter stars Saiyaara star Aneet Padda.