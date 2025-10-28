Search
Tue, Oct 28, 2025
Thamma box office collection day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna film to beat Munjya haul, crosses 100 crore

Thamma box office collection day 8: Aditya Sarpotdar's horror comedy film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna is doing well.

Thamma box office collection day 8: Aditya Sarpotdar’s horror comedy film Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, continues to do well at the box office. Having crossed the 100 crore threshold in India, the film is close to beating Munjya’s (2024) collection in India.

Thamma box office collection day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna headline the film.
Thamma box office collection

According to trade website Sacnilk, Thamma collected 5.43 crore net in India on Tuesday, taking its domestic collection to 101.3 crore. This means that it has beaten Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya’s (2022) collection of 68.99 crore in India and 94.91 crore worldwide. Abhay Verma and Sharvari’s Munjya made 101.6 crore net in India and 125 crore worldwide in its lifetime.

Thamma saw a slight improvement over Monday, which brought in 4.3 crore after the weekend’s haul of 13.1 crore and 12.6 crore. In the film’s first week, Thamma collected 95.60 net in India and 132 crore worldwide. The film received mixed reviews upon its release and had an opening haul of 24 crore when it was released on October 21. It remains to be seen how Thamma fares in the rest of the week.

About Thamma

Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films. It is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, following Stree, Bhedya, Munjya, and Stree 2. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal star in it.

Thamma tells the story of a reporter named Alok Goyal (Ayushmann), who encounters a mysterious woman named Tadaka (Rashmika) on a hiking trip. Their forbidden love exposes him to the dangerous and secret world of betal (vampiric creatures). The next film in the MHCU is Shakti Shalini, which will be headlined by Aneet Padda of Saiyaara-fame.

