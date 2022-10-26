Thank God box office day 1 collection: Ajay Devgn's film earns 8.10 crore, fares better than Runway 34

Thank God, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn, did not have a great start at the domestic box office. The film, which released in theatres on October 25, earned ₹8.10 crore on its opening day in India. The film relied on spot bookings on the Diwali holiday. The family comedy is directed by Indra Kumar. (Also Read | Thank God movie review: Siddharth Malhotra leads a lifeless afterlife comedy)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thank God features Sidharth Malhotra as a self-centered man who after an accident, finds himself in 'Yamlok'. Chitragupta, played by Ajay Devgn, offers him another chance at life if he agrees to play a game. Apart from Sidharth and Ajay, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster for the day one collection. He wrote, "Thank God relied completely on spot bookings on the big Diwali holiday… Although day 1 business is not proportionate with the names attached, the business gathered speed towards evening onwards… Needs to grow/jump in the long, extended weekend… Tuesday (collection) ₹8.10 crore (in) India."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajay was last seen in Runway 34. The film had earned ₹3 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh.

The Hindustan Times review of Thank God read, "While the film is watchable enough as simplistic mainstream comedies go, at a time when there's never been more pressure on Hindi cinema to offer up a substantial theatrical experience, Thank God is forgettable storytelling of the first order." Thank God is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari. It is co-produced by Yash Shah.

Recently speaking with news agency PTI, Sidharth spoke about Thank God. "It is not a leave-your-brains-home kind of comedy. The film has got his heart and head in the right place. It's trying to say something by the end of it. It talks about Karma, your relationships, life, and work. It's something that makes you conscious and makes you think about things in a funny way. So, I was happy that I got a script like this with a director who's extremely experienced in the genre," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON