Thank You For Coming box office collection day 3: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill film in struggling mode, to fall further

Thank You For Coming box office collection: Bhumi Pednekar-led multi-starrer sex comedy did not get the expected response at the ticket counters. The film had opened on Friday at around ₹1 crore but showed little improvement on Sunday with a collection of around ₹1.67 crore as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. It stands at a total weekend collection of ₹4.29 crore. Also read: Thank You For Coming review: Bhumi Pednekar's sex comedy is peachy, not preachy

Bhumi Pednekar in a still from Thank You For Coming.

The report further states that the film may collect around ₹85000 on Monday. It had released alongside Akshay Kumar's rescue mission film, Mission Raniganj, which collected over ₹12 crore in its opening weekend.

Thank You For Coming cast and plot

Thank You For Coming also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Pradhuman Singh. Karan Kundrra is also a part of the ensemble cast while Anil Kapoor has a cameo in the film. It is directed by Karan Boolani and produced by his wife Rhea Kapoor along with Ektaa R Kapoor.

The film is a coming-of-age comedy which follows the story of Kanika Kapoor (Bhumi Pednekar), a single woman in her 30s, and her quest for true love and pleasure. Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh have written the script.

Director Karan Boolani on Thank You For Coming

Director Karan Boolani recently told PTI in an interview that filmmakers need to stop viewing movies as "women-oriented" and should focus on narrating good stories. He said, “For me, a good story always makes the cut. If one has made a film with honesty and integrity it will find its audience. We have to stop viewing films as ‘female-led’ or ‘women-oriented’. A good story will always connect and will find its audience.”

Talking about the story, he said, "While at the surface, the film talks about a woman’s pleasure, through the course of the film we have touched upon various subjects. I’ve worked very closely with Radhika and Prashasti, understand what is the core of their story and found a way to protect and empathise (with) it.”

