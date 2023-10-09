Mission Raniganj box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar's film earns 12.15 cr in opening weekend

Mission Raniganj box office collection: Akshay Kumar's latest release had an average opening weekend. The film had opened low at ₹2.8 crore on Friday but went on to collect ₹4.85 crore on Sunday as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Mission Raniganj also stars Parineeti Chopra. Also read: Akshay Kumar on those asking about Mission Raniganj's box office numbers: 'Please don't discourage me' Mission Raniganj stars Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue recorded overall Hindi occupancy of 18.20 percent on Sunday as per the report. It had released alongside Bhumi Pednekar's multi-starrer sex comedy, Thank You For Coming on Friday but has performed much better than that film.

Akshay portrays the role of Jaswant Singh Gill in this true story which revolves around how the mining engineer from IIT Dhanbad rescued 65 trapped miners at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989. It also stars Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

Mission Raniganj review

The film has mostly received positive reviews from the critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “While Akshay Kumar is perfect as the leader of the pack, other characters and their stories do get sidelined in this rescue thriller.” However, it also read: “While Kumar delivers a sincere performance showing immense conviction portraying Gill's part, it's the storytelling that doesn't do full justice to the plot.”

Akshay Kumar on Mission Raniganj's box office

Mission Raniganj is Akshay's third release of the year after Selfiee and OMG 2. He was recently asked about the response he was expecting from Mission Raniganj at the box office.

He told PTI in an interview, “We are going through a very nice phase where people are doing all kinds of films and they are working. I have done both kinds of films (content and masala entertainers). Don't put pressure on the film by thinking that it will do business. I can do that kind of film (commercial) and get that kind of numbers also. But I am happy doing a film that brings a change in the society."

