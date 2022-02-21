Thar: Anil Kapoor to work with son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, fans are more excited for his reunion with Calender Satish

Netflix has shared the first look of Anil Kapoor and his son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor's first project together, titled Thar. Fatima Sana Shaikh is seen as a village belle in the stills from the film.

Anil Kapoor plays a policeman and is seen in khaki uniform, standing with fellow a policeman (played by Satish Kaushik) in Thar desert. Harshvarrdhan is seen in a rugged look and seems to be on the run from the police. Fatima is seen as a rural woman from Rajasthan. A still also shows Anil talking to Harshvarrdhan, who is seen driving a jeep.

Netflix shared several stills from the film and captioned them, "Yeh Kapoor and Son ki rivalry aapko gumrah kar ke rahegi (Anil and Harshvarrdhan's rivalry will leave you confused)! Enter the desert of deception in ‘Thar’(cactus icon) Coming soon."

Anil Kapoor shared his stills on his Instagram page and wrote in Hindi, "Registaan ke ret me dabey raaz bhi ab kanoon ke inn lambe haatho se nahi bach payenge (The secrets buried in the desert of Thar won't stay hidden from the clutches of law)."

Reacting to Anil's look, filmmaker Farah Khan commented on his post, “What u looking ya papaji.” Thar director Raj Singh Chaudhary commented, “Sirrrr (fire icons) immensely grateful and thank you for this one.” A fan reacted to Anil uniting with his Mr India co-star Satish Kaushik and wrote, “Arun bhaiya and calendar.” Another fan wrote, “Nice to see you once again with calendar.” A fan commented on Anil's grey hair, “@anilskapoor sir janbhujkr old dekhne ki kosis kr rhe h taki hero ko bhi koe dekhe (Anil sir, you are intentionally trying to look old so that people pay attention to the hero).”

Thar is set in 1980s and follows the story of a man who moves to a big town to seek a job and avenge his past.

Dropping more hints about his character, Harshvarrdhan shared his still on his Instagram page and wrote, “You either brave the storm or fall for the mirage. Watch as @anilskapoor and I clash in Thar.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote along with her still, “Out in the desert, who can you really trust?”

While more details about Thar are still awaited, it is confirmed that Anil Kapoor will play Harshvarrdhan's father in the upcoming Abhinav Bindra biopic. Harshvarrdhan will be seen in the role of the Olympic medal winner in the latter's biopic.

