The Archies teaser: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda fall in love, face heartbreaks in this coming-of-age story

The teaser of The Archies was unveiled on Sunday night during Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil. Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of stories from Archies Comics marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, the late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina are also part of the film. (Also Read | The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor channel Veronica and Betty at Tudum in Sao Paulo. See pics)

The Archies teaser

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina star in The Archies.

The over one-minute-long teaser began with a glimpse of Riverdale--a quaint hill station. A toy train puffed into the Riverdale station as horses and a few cars were seen on the road. Set in 1964, the coming-of-age, live-action musical set is based on a group of friends and their lives in Riverdale.

The town has the iconic Pop Tate’s, a soda shop where Archie and his friends spend time. The Archies gang play music, dance at parties and classrooms and enjoy their time outdoors too. The teaser also gave a glimpse of the friends--Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, falling in love and going through heartbreaks.

Taking to Instagram, Netflix India shared the teaser. It captioned the post, "You’ve seen them in comics, in books, and in Riverdale — but this time around, you’ll see them in India! Set in the 60’s, The Archies builds a world that’s both familiar and new. Here’s your first look."

Fans' reaction to teaser

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "This was surely the 90s throwback we needed." A comment read, "Need Netflix to release the whole album ASAP." An Instagram user said, "Suhana literally ate 90's fashion and left no crumbs." A person commented, "So many gorgeous people, I don't know who to look at first." "I used to read Archies comics and this is a major but beautiful throwback for me," said another fan.

More about The Archies

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will stream on the OTT platform Netflix. The official release date of the film is still awaited. is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. Recently, Zoya took to her Instagram and shared the poster of the film. She captioned it, "Take a trip to Riverdale. We have saved you a seat Meet the Archies gang. Coming soon only on @netflix_in!"

