The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor channel Veronica and Betty at Tudum in Sao Paulo. See pics

The Archies gang is ready to unveil their film at the Netflix Tudum event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda all joined director Zoya Akhtar for the event, channelling their characters from the film. (Also read: Alia Bhatt poses for selfie with Gal Gadot at Netflix event) The Archies cast at the Tudum event in Sao Paulo. The trailer will release at 2am on June 18.

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the 1960s-set film, a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The release date of the film has still not been announced. Zoya Akhtar is also producing The Archies along with Reema Kagti via their Tiger Baby banner.

Who wore what

The official page of Archies shared photos from the event on Saturday afternoon. It shows Zoya in a brown outfit, joined on stage by the kids. There is Suhana Khan in a plaid skirt and vest with a navy blazer. Khushi Kapoor wore a very Betty-style white blouse with high waisted plaid pants. She tied her hair in a ponytail like Betty. Agastya wore a yellow jumper and grey plaid pants, channeling inner Archie.

Also present were Aditi, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina.

‘First performance’ out at 2am

The photos were shared on Instagram with the caption: “We went from saying Hi to Haaye after seeing these adorable pictures of our favourite gang. Catch their FIRST PERFORMANCE EVER at 2:00 AM IST, only at the #TUDUM global fan fest, streaming LIVE from Brazil on June 18 on @netflix_in’s YouTube channel.”

It is not known what this ‘first performance’ will be and if the trailer will even be unveiled.

About Tudum

The convention event will be held from June 16 to 18 in Sao Paulo. Featuring over 2000 square meters of activities, games, live music, and more, the convention will also give attendees the chance to see their favourite stars up close. The live stream will be broadcast around the world on June 17.

