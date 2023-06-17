Alia Bhatt calls herself Barbie as she wears pink outfit in new pics, poses for selfie with Gal Gadot at Netflix event

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a string of pictures of herself as she reached Brazil to attend Netflix's Tudum 2023 event. Taking to Instagram, Alia posted the photos in which she wore a pink outfit. She called herself 'Barbie' as she gave different expressions. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt jets off to Brazil for Netflix event, shares happy pics in the cutest outfit) Alia Bhatt will make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.

New pictures of Alia

In the first photo, a collage, Alia was seen smiling as she made a heart with her hand. She also gave goofy expressions for the camera. In the next picture, Alia looked sideways as she posed for the lens. The actor sat and later lay on her bed, with her eyes closed, in the next pictures.

Alia calls herself Barbie

For the photoshoot, Alia wore a pink top under an oversized blazer and matching pants. She also opted for black heels. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "This Barbie is jet lagged (melting face emoji)." Reacting to the pictures, Ira Dubey commented, "This Barbie is magic." A fan called her 'Indian Hania Aamir'. A comment read, "Adorable lil munchkin." A person wrote, "Ain’t no Barbie better than you!" "Barbie doll of Bollywood," said another person.

Alia features in Gal's post

Alia also shared several pictures and clips on her Instagram Stories. She also shared a video clip posted by her Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot. The clip showed Gal, Alia and Jamie Dornan at the event. It also gave a peek at several behind-the-scenes moments of the actors. In the video, Alia spoke as Gal and Jamie smiled looking at her. Alia rested her head on Gal's shoulder as they posed for selfies. She also made a face as Gal recorded a video.

Sharing another clip of the actors at the event, Alia wrote, “And that's a wrap on day 1..see you tomorrow Brazil (red heart emojis).” For the event, Alia wore a grey blazer, trousers and heels. Gal was seen in a black dress under a blazer and heels while Jamie for a black T-shirt, white sweater, pants and sneakers.

Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone will mark Alia's Hollywood debut. On Friday, the film's team dropped the first look on social media. Taking to Instagram stories, Alia re-shared Netflix's post and wrote, "Let's goooo! #Heartofstone." She also tagged Gal Gadot. The film's trailer will be out on June 17. Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready in addition to Gal, Jamie, and Alia. Heart of Stone will premiere exclusively on Netflix.

Alia in Brazil

The actor will attend the Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Sao Paulo from June 16 to June 18. She will participate as one of the cast members of Netflix's action film Heart of Stone,' which marks her Hollywood debut. Her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan are also part of the talent line-up.

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's next directorial film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. It also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

