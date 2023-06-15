Alia Bhatt jets off to Brazil for Netflix event, shares happy pics in the cutest outfit

Actor Alia Bhatt is excited to join the Netflix Tudum event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a couple of adorable pictures of herself, as she got ready to leave. The 2023 Tudum livestream will be broadcast live around the world on June 17. (Also read: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor they travel to Brazil for Netflix event) Alia Bhatt is going to be in Brazil for an event in Sao Paulo.

What's in the pics

Alia shared her photos with the caption, “No heart of stone here… just one filled with love… enroute Tudum, São Paulo.” In the photos, she wore a colourful crochet top with hearts all over. She also wore a pair of blue jeans and styled her hair in waves. She made a heart with her hands as she posed for the camera inside her vanity room.

Fans loved seeing Alia's cute avatar. “You're so cute man,” wrote one. “You are baby doll Ranbir Kapoor (actor-husband) is so lucky,” commented another. “Tumhari smile kitni dangerous hai tumhe pata hai (Do you know how dangerous your smile is)?” asked a fan. “Alia's Hollywood era begins,” commented another.

What is Tudum

Streaming platform Netflix announced last week it will treat fans with exclusive first looks from returning and upcoming titles through global event Tudum, which will be attended by Alia Bhatt and the cast of The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The three-day convention event will be held from June 16 to 18 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Alia will participate as one of the cast members of the Netflix film Heart of Stone, which marks her Hollywood debut. Her co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan are also part of the talent line-up.

The cast of The Archies – Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina – will also attend the showcase.

Tudum, a two-hour event, will feature Netflix stars and creators from across the globe and present feature never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks of the upcoming series, films and games, a press release issued by the streamer read.

There will be special appearances by the Stranger Things team; Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers and Joy Sunday for the series Wednesday; Ralph Macchio and William Zabka for Cobra Kai; and John Boyega and Teyonah Parris for They Cloned Tyrone.

