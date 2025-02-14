The Diplomat trailer: John Abraham headlines a risky mission to save ‘bharat ki beti’. Watch

The trailer of John Abraham's next The Diplomat is here! On Friday, the makers released the almost three-minute teaser of the film, which shows the actor playing the role of real-life Indian diplomat J.P. Singh. It revolves around a deadly mission where a woman finds her way from Pakistan to the Indian Embassy, seeking refuge. (Also read: The Diplomat teaser: John Abraham shines as a suave diplomatic officer) John Abraham in a still from The Diplomat.

The Diplomat trailer

The trailer begins with a bereaved woman named Uzma Ahmeed, who enters the Indian Embassy one day seeking help. She is questioned by John Abraham's character, and then she reveals that she was coerced to marry. But who dropped her at the Indian Embassy? John says that she is either very lucky or a total fraud.

As the investigation on her case moves ahead, it is suggested that she should be returned to India as she belongs there. John insists that this case must not be viewed from the India-Pakistan prism. “We must look at it from a humanitarian angle,” he says. Revathi, who stars in a supporting role, calls the woman and says she must not worry as she is ‘Bharat ki Beti.’ As the odds against the case arises, the trailer ends on the promise of more thrills and surprises.

Speaking about the film, John Abraham shared, “Diplomacy is a battlefield where words carry more weight than weapons. Playing J.P. Singh allowed me to explore a world where power is defined by intellect, resilience, and quiet heroism. Uzma’s story is a testament to India’s strength and courage, and I’m proud to bring this inspiring journey to life on screen.”

Fan comments

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented: “This is the kind of movie India needs. Truly inspiring and powerful!” A second fan wrote, “John Abraham nailed it once again. Can't wait to watch this.” A comment read, “The song towards the end is giving me goosebumps.”

The Diplomat is Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films). It releases in theatres on March 7.