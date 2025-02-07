The Diplomat teaser: John Abraham shines as a suave diplomatic officer

The teaser of John Abraham's next is here! On Friday, the makers released the minute-long teaser of The Diplomat, which sees the actor playing the real life character of an Indian diplomat. Directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah, the film is inspired by a true story that shook the nation. (Also read: John Abraham loses cool after his films are called repetitive at Vedaa trailer launch: ‘Can I call out idiots?’ Watch) John Abraham in a still from The Diplomat, which releases in theatres on March 7.

The Diplomat

The teaser begins with John Abraham's character speaking to a Muslim woman who seems to be extremely distressed about something. She tells that she is an Indian citizen, and before she can say anything, he offers her a glass of water and adds: “Don't try to hide anything otherwise it might get difficult for you.”

The minute-long teaser then drops hints that shows that this particular case proves to be a high-stakes one, which means that the answers will be tough. The Diplomat teases a lot of drama, action and sees John in a new avatar- in which he sports a suave suit and a moustache. His character gives a fair warning that the nature of this job is such that he will have to stay dhai kadam (two and a half steps) ahead of everyone involved.

About the film

The film is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar; John Abraham of JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures, Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

Reacting to the teaser, a fan commented: “I love John in these type of roles.” A second fan said, “John is looking good here. Not talking about his good looks which is obvious but here he is looking apt as a Diplomatic Officer.” A comment read, “Looks exciting. John chooses good scripts.”

The Diplomat will release in theatres on March 7.