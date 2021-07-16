The Family Man's Priyamani supports Kareena Kapoor over alleged fee hike to play Sita: 'How does that matter?'

The Family Man actor Priyamani has opened up about pay disparity in the film industry, and said that if 'a woman is asking for what she deserves I think it is because she deserves it'. Priyamani spoke about the criticism that actor Kareena Kapoor faced recently after it was reported that Kareena had asked for ₹12 crore to play Sita in a reimagining of the Ramayana.

Last month, a certain section of the public on Twitter had said that by hiking her fee to play Sita, Kareena had hurt the religious sentiments of a community.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Priyamani said, "Regarding the pay parity I would definitely say that if a woman is asking for what she deserves I think it is because she deserves it. That is her market thing and she deserves it what she is asking for. So I don't think you should question that... About the pay parity, I don't think there is anything wrong... What I'm saying is if a female especially is asking for how much ever amount she is asking for, I think she very well deserves it. So I don't think there's anything wrong. These ladies have reached a point where they can say what they want to... You can't make a comment on that person just because you think that it's wrong that doesn't mean that the person doesn't deserve it."

On the issue of an actor's caste and religion being brought into a conversation about a film, she added, "But with regards to bringing caste and things like that, that is wrong because it's obviously a character that she is going to portray. So how does it matter if you're portraying a person from another religion or another caste? How does that matter? It's just a movie at the end of the day... If they (the makers) feel that this particular actor, be it whoever, I'm not talking particularly only about Kareena (Kapoor)... I'm saying be it whoever, if they feel that this character is right for the role... They obviously have this thing in their mind that this person will do justice to the character which is why they are offering it to the female lead or male lead or whoever."

Earlier this month, actor Taapsee Pannu has also supported Kareena Kapoor. Bollywood Hungama had quoted a source saying that Kareena hiked her fee to ₹12 crore for the Sita film from around ₹6-8 crore. The film is said to be a retelling of the Ramayana from the perspective of Sita.

Meanwhile, Priyamani will be next seen in the Telugu action-drama Narappa. It also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, and Karthik Rathnam in the lead roles and will release on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on July 20. It has been directed by Srikanth Addala, the movie is jointly produced by D Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu.