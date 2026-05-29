The Great Grand Superhero review: Plenty of wonder for kids in this Jackie Shroff film, though the magic fades too soon

The Great Grand SuperheroCast: Jackie ShroffDirector: Manish SainiRating: ★★★ (3 stars)

Jackie Shroff in The Great Grand Superhero.

Truly, children's films have become an endangered species. And no, this isn't about movies that happen to carry a U/A certificate. The distinction here is for films designed for young audiences, stories that engage with their world. The Great Grand Superhero is an attempt to cater to this target group. Is it successful? Let's find out.

What is the story of The Great Grand Superhero?

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Directed by Manish Saini, the film centres on Dipu (Mihir Godbole), who arrives at a new school and, desperate to fit in, tells his classmates that his grandfather (Jackie Shroff) is a superhero. The claim snowballs, with the children demanding evidence. Matters become even complicated when Grandpa insists that the story is true, though there's a catch: his powers only kick in when aliens attack Earth. The events that follow make up the rest of the film.

Before we get to where it stumbles, let's talk about what it gets right.

The world-building engrosses you in the first half. From the opening frame, it's clear what the film is aiming for: bringing to life the kind of fantasies children dream up. The Great Grand Superhero often feels like a comic book brought to life, and the storytelling remains simple and easy to engage with.

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{{^usCountry}} What particularly works is the gang of child actors. Shivansh Chourghe, who plays Dipu's friend, displays a natural screen presence and delivers a confident performance. The rest of the young cast also contribute significantly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What particularly works is the gang of child actors. Shivansh Chourghe, who plays Dipu's friend, displays a natural screen presence and delivers a confident performance. The rest of the young cast also contribute significantly. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On the technical front, the VFX is a mixed bag. While some sequences are executed impressively, others feel noticeably patchy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the technical front, the VFX is a mixed bag. While some sequences are executed impressively, others feel noticeably patchy. {{/usCountry}}

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Coming to the aspects that hamper the experience, the second half, which is meant to serve as the culmination of all the build up, doesn't quite land.

The intrigue surrounding the central premise begins to evaporate as the narrative shifts focus towards imparting moral lessons, diluting some of the film's initial charm and momentum. The climactic battle between the hero and the villain, typically the highlight of a superhero film, is staged amateurishly and lacks the impact it needs.

Jackie Shroff is the perfect fit

In the acting department, the makers could not have found a better fit than Jackie Shroff. The writing smartly incorporates his real-life plant-loving persona, adding authenticity and warmth to the character. Prateik Smita Patil, meanwhile, as the antagonist never feels menacing enough, lacking the screen presence and threat.

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Overall, The Great Grand Superhero doesn't quite soar as high as it's premise promises, but in an era where children's cinema has become a rarity, even an imperfect attempt deserves appreciation. It's heart is in the right place, and for the audience it is primarily aimed at, there is enough wonder and adventure to make the ride worthwhile.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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