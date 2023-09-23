The Great Indian Family box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal's film gets a poor start, opens at 1.4 crore

The Great Indian Family box office: Vicky Kaushal's family drama film released in theatres on Friday but received a poor response at the ticket counters. According to a report on Sacnilk.com, the film opened in theatres at ₹1.4 crores as per early estimates. The report states that the film had around 10 percent occupancy in theatres on Friday. Also read: The Great Indian Family review: Vicky Kaushal film is an overdose of democracy, diversity and drama

Vicky Kaushal in a still from The Great Indian Family.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is produced by Yash Raj Films. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, it also stars Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, and Alka Amin. It revolves around Vicky's Bhajan Kumar, who sings bhajans for a living but struggles to find a girlfriend as women touch his feet as a sign of respect. He gets the shock of his life one day when he discovers that he may actually be a Muslim.

Review of the film

The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Overall, The Great Indian Family is nothing more than an average slice-of-life that can be a one-time-watch solely because of Vicky Kaushal's sincere act. Or maybe the fact that it tries to touch upon an important message, but too much is lost in translation.”

Vicky on his love for family entertainers

During the film's promotions, Vicky had talked about his love for family films. He had said, as per ANI, "If I jog my memory, films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath - Saath Hain, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Swarg, etc. are etched in my mind with such fond memories. I used to watch these beautiful films with my parents and I simply loved the time we as a family have had viewing some of these classics."

Vicky added, "There is a reason why these films became huge talking points. They were rooted in India and its culture and they celebrated the special bond of every Indian family. So, when I got TGIF, I jumped at it as it immediately appealed to my memories of watching such films. It is a special film with its heart in the right place and I hope you all enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

