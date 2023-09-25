The Great Indian Family box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal film struggles on 1st weekend, earns 2 cr on Sunday

The Great Indian Family has not performed well on its opening weekend. The Vicky Kaushal-starrer collected roughly ₹2 crore nett on day 3 in theatres, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. Also starring Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Alka Amin, among others, The Great Indian Family was released on September 22. Also read: The Great Indian Family box office collection day 2

The Great Indian Family box office

The Great Indian Family is a family comedy directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

The film had opened with ₹1.4 crore nett in India on Friday, and collected ₹1.72 crore on Saturday, registering an estimated 22.86% increase. However, on Sunday, The Great Indian Family box saw a decline, collecting ₹2 crore, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. So far, the film has done a business of ₹5.12 crore nett in India, as per the portal.

Vicky on The Great Indian Family

The family drama, written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom 3 fame, revolves around Vicky Kaushal's character Bhajan Kumar, and his identity crisis, when a letter claims he was born a Muslim.

"It is a celebration of our family values, our diversity. It is all said in a way, which is not like where we are trying to teach or preach you something. It is said in a way that is entertaining. It will make you laugh, it will make you feel good about being part of the Indian family and culture," Vicky had told PTI ahead of the film's release.

Vicky, who is known for films such as Masaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Sardar Udham, also spoke about his recent film choices in the same interview. The Great Indian Family is his second family entertainer of the year after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan. Before that he was seen in Govinda Naam Mera (2022) with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

He said, “These films were not done with the mindset that, 'Oh, I need to break a certain kind of an image and build a certain kind of image'. It is more of a decision from the heart. I heard the story, it stayed with me, and I wanted to be part of it.”

