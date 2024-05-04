The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol get emotional talking about finding success after long struggle

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show had Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol as guests. Sunny and Bobby talked about the hugely successful year they had in 2023, where Sunny's Gadar 2 became a blockbuster, while Bobby's antagonistic role in Animal garnered him widespread attention. There was also Dharmendra's much-loved turn in Rocky Aur Rocky Kii Prem Kahaani. (Also read: The Great Indian Kapil Show will return with season 2, confirms Kiku Sharda) Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were the guests on the new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

What Bobby said

In the episode, Bobby began by reflecting on the past year. He said in Hindi, “I am happy about the fact that my brother waited for 22 years after Gadar. And in the same year, first it was my father's film [Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani], and the role he played, I don't think anyone else could have done it that way. Then my film became a big hit! I see the happiness in my father's eyes today… I remember I returned after a week and papa was busy on Instagram, and he said: ‘Bob, people are crazy for you!’ I said, ‘I am your son! Do they have a chance?’"

‘Papa has been here since the 1960s…’

Sunny further added, “It has been many years during which so many things happened. We were trying our best. Now, after my son's marriage, and with the arrival of a daughter, the atmosphere completely changed. Papa has been here since the 1960s and we have seen a lot in these years. But what happened this time, with all the love we are receiving from people… I didn't know what was happening… as if God revealed himself all of a sudden!” At this point, both Bobby and Sunny wiped tears off their eyes and smiled. The audience also cheered loudly for them.

In the episode, Sunny and Bobby also played dumb charade where Bobby guessed all the films correctly. Bobby also recreated his iconic Jamal Kudu step with Sunil Grover in one of the segments.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is available to stream on Netflix.