The Kashmir Files box office day 6 collection: Film records its highest single day haul so far of 19 crore

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is only getting stronger at the box office with each passing day. On Wednesday, it recorded its highest single day haul so far or ₹19 crore. On Tuesday, the film had minted ₹18 crore, which was the movie's highest figure until yesterday. (Also read: The Kashmir Files movie review: Anupam Kher is the soul of this gut-wrenching film that's brazen and brutal)

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted fresh figures. “#TheKashmirFiles continues to create HAVOC… SMASHES myths and DEMOLISHES #BO records… Day-wise numbers are an EYE-OPENER, a CASE STUDY… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr, Tue 18 cr, Wed 19.05 cr. Total: ₹79.25 cr. #India biz.”

He added in another tweet, the figures for the best post-pandemic Wednesdays. “Day 6 [Wednesday] Biz: TOP SCORERS [post pandemic times]...1. #TheKashmirFiles: ₹19.05 cr 2. #Sooryavanshi: ₹9.55 cr 3. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹6.21 cr 4. #83TheFilm: ₹5.67 cr #Hindi films. #India biz Note: #Tanhaji: ₹16.72 cr #Uri: ₹7.73 cr [Pre-#Covid times]"

The film might just breach the ₹100 crore milestone in its first week itself.

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others. It is based on the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the 1990s. It tells the fictional story of a student who discovers his Kashmiri Hindu parents were killed by Islamist militants - and not in an accident as his grandfather told him.

Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Karnataka, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh have declared the film "tax-free".

The Kashmir Files comes recommended by the Prime Minister himself. PM Narendra Modi spoke about the film at a recent event. He said it showed the truth and that vested interests were running a campaign to discredit it. "They are shocked, that the truth that was hidden for so many years is out and is backed by facts," he said, without clarifying to whom he was referring to.

