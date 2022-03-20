The Kashmir Files box office day 9 collection: Anupam Kher film mints 24 crore, all set to cross 150 crore-mark

The Kashmir Files is continuing its golden run at the box office. The Vivek Agnihotri film has been buoyed by strong word-of-mouth since its release and is seeing its numbers increase with each passing day. On Saturday, the ninth day of its release, the film yet again registered its highest single-day haul (just under ₹25 crore) and moved closer to the ₹150-crore mark. With its total earnings standing at ₹141 crore, trade analysts believe that the film could easily cross the ₹200-crore mark in a day or two. (Also read: Producer of Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund questions only The Kashmir Files being declared tax-free: 'Our film important too')

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's earning figures on Twitter on Sunday morning. He tweeted, "#TheKashmirFiles is a one-horse race... Day 9 [Sat] is higher than *all 8 days*... Trending like #Baahubali2 in *Weekend 2*... There's a *strong possibility* of hitting ₹28 cr - ₹30 cr today [Day 10]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr. Total: ₹141.25 cr. #India biz." According to a report in BoxOfficeIndia.com, "The film is roughly on par with the second weekend of Bahubali - The Conclusion." Baahubali 2 had earned ₹26.5 crore on day nine.

Notably, The Kashmir Files has broken its record of highest single-day haul every day for the past week, indicating strong word-of-mouth and sustained interest in the film. Even a big-ticket release in Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey could not dent its box office prospects. In fact, the Akshay film had to settle for second billing at the box office on its opening weekend, with numbers much lower than The Kashmir Files.

According to BoxOfficeIndia.com, the film has already become the highest-grossing Indian film in the post-pandemic era in East Punjab territory and will soon attain that mark in Delhi/UP territory too. The film will see some competition when SS Rajamouli's pan-India film RRR releases this Friday.

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits residing in Kashmir valley in the 1990s. The film features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Bhasha Sumbli. The film released in theatres on March 11. It has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, and Uttarakhand. It has also received endorsement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

