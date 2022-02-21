The Kashmir Files trailer: Vivek Agnihotri's film is packed with ‘National Award winners', Kangana calls it 'wonderful'

The first trailer for Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film The Kashmir Files is out. Starring National Award winners (something even the trailer boasts of in the roll call) Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Prakash Belawadi and Pallavi Joshi, it is about the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the 90s.

The film also stars Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava, and Prithviraj Sarnaik.

The Kashmir Files shows Kashmir in the middle of civil and communal tensions with Kashmiri Pandits hoping for relief and peace. There are the intellectual kinds, debating who is in the right, the protestors demanding ‘azaadi’ and the locals, who are left bleeding in the streets. Watch the trailer here:

Kangana Ranaut shared the trailer on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Wow!! So beautifully done!! Loved that the maker chooses to go past the past and makes our present the very moment in the end… Mudda sirf ye nahi kya hua… mudda yeh hai ki aage kya hoga (the point is not what happened but what will happen in the future). Kya Kashmir Panditon ko vapas milega (Will Kashmir be returned to the Pandits)?”

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Story.

Says director Vivek Agnihotri, “Bringing the story of Kashmir genocide to the big screen is no easy feat and has to be handled with a great deal of sensitivity. This film promises to be an eye-opener and with a talented ensemble cast, audiences can revisit this incident in Indian history through this raw and real narrative.”

Pallavi Joshi says, “A movie is as good as its script and with The Kashmir Files audiences can actually feel and endure the emotions that the characters go through. As actors, everyone on the team completely got under the skin of their characters and committed to telling this shocking and saddening story.”

The Kashmir Files is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and is produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. It will release on March 11, 2022.

